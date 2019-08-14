Tamil Nadu

Security stepped up at rail stations ahead of Independence Day

Railway Protection Force personnel checking the luggage of passengers on Brindhavan express at Katpadi on Tuesday. C. Venkatachalapathy

GRP, RPF personnel conduct checks, hold awareness programme

More than 1,400 policemen will be on security duty throughout Vellore district. Additional forces have been deployed at bus terminus and railway stations.

Passengers were subjected to checks by the railway police in Katpadi, Jolarpet and Arakkonam stations on Tuesday.

Hundreds of personnel from the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force conducted checks at Katpadi station. The passengers were allowed after a thorough check with metal detectors and no one was allowed to loiter in the platforms.

GRP and RPF personnel also conducted checks in parking lots and also held an awareness programme for porters and automen to educate them on the safety measures to be adopted in case of emergency situations.

The governments in States and Union Territories have arranged for various cultural programmes on Thursday to mark the Independence Day. The Defence Ministry has sent a note to all State governments to take preventive measure to thwart any attempt to disrupt communal harmony and tranquillity. Hence, the State police headquarters have been instructed keep a lookout on anti-social activities in the districts. Police are also keeping a watch on notorious criminals to prevent any untoward incidents, said an officer from Tiruvannamalai district.

