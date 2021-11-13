Security guard electrocuted

An 81-year-old security guard was reportedly electrocuted in Mandaveli when he accidentally touched an electric junction box.

The victim was identified as Sakthivel of Triplicane, who was working as a guard in an apartment in the locality.

He was returning home on Friday morning after work.

Police sources said an electric junction box is located near the bus stand away from the pedestrian path. He is suspected to have accidentally touched the live wire in the box. It is not clear as to why he visited the spot. Abiramapuram police have registered a case of unnatural death.