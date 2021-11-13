Tamil Nadu

Security guard electrocuted

An 81-year-old security guard was reportedly electrocuted in Mandaveli when he accidentally touched an electric junction box.

The victim was identified as Sakthivel of Triplicane, who was working as a guard in an apartment in the locality.

He was returning home on Friday morning after work.

Police sources said an electric junction box is located near the bus stand away from the pedestrian path. He is suspected to have accidentally touched the live wire in the box. It is not clear as to why he visited the spot. Abiramapuram police have registered a case of unnatural death.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2021 12:31:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/security-guard-electrocuted/article37465745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY