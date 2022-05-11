Security forces told to thwart intrusion of Sri Lankan nationals into Tamil Nadu

Pictures shows a group of Sri Lankan Tamils, including two children comprising three families landing at an islet near Arichalmunai near Danushkodi, Tamil Nadu recently. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

May 11, 2022 11:05 IST

Patrolling intensified along the eastern seaboard, alert issued to coastal districts

A high alert has been sounded in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu to thwart the intrusion of Sri Lankan nationals into the State.

Patrolling along the territorial waters and roads leading to the coastline has been intensified, police sources said on Tuesday.

Protests

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid violent protests and emergency powers given to the armed forces in the Island nation, the State government was in touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the possibility of Sri Lankan nationals arriving to seek refuge in India.

While the arrival of refugees in small batches started in early March this year with several families taking boats to reach the Rameswaram coast, a sudden increase was likely, the sources said.

Prison escapees

There was a possibility that many of the 50 odd prisoners who escaped from the Hambantota Prison could enter India by illegal means via sea route.

Security personnel in the coastal districts were alerted to mount surveillance at vantage points and alert Village Vigilance Committees in all fishing hamlets to keep a watch at known landing points.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Sri Lanka and are in constant touch with the Ministry of Home Affairs and intelligence agencies on the issue.

The Coastal Security Group of the Tamil Nadu police is coordinating with the Indian Navy and Coast Guard on the frequency and pattern patrolling along the south-eastern sea belt,” a top official in the Tamil Nadu government told The Hindu.

It was just not the Sri Lankan Tamils but Sinhalese, Muslims and others could also flee the country plunged into a deeper economic crisis.

“There is a possibility that former cadre of the banned Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) could sneak into India with the support of their sympathisers who are already raising funds to revive the movement. Smuggling of weapons, drugs and other contraband substances cannot be ruled out,” the official claimed.

Aerial surveillance

Officials of the State police, fisheries and intelligence agencies stationed in Rameswaram were told to be in constant touch with fishermen and others sources to look out for families stranded in islands between the two countries. “Since vigil has been enhanced, some illegal boat operators dropped fleeing families in islands close to the International Maritime Boundary Line and returned back.

Coastal security agencies rescued such families and brought them to Dhanushkodi in the recent weeks. If need be, we will request for increased aerial surveillance in the area,” the official said.