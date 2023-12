December 14, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday reacted to the security breach by two youths inside Parliament and said that the unprecedented incident posed a dangerous threat to the temple of democracy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said: “Swift action must be taken... I appeal for launching a prompt investigation and implementing measures to prevent future lapses, ensuring the protection of this vital institution with all the might at our command.”

