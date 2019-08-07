Security beefed up in Vellore

The police have stepped up security in and around the places of public congregation.

Police teams were involved in conducting security checks at Katpadi railway station. Teams were on high alert at the PVR Cinema Hall and Vellore Fort area.

A large posse of police personnel and paramilitary forces had been deployed for election duty in Vellore district on Monday. Their presence was maintained even after the election process was over, as tension prevailed in the wake of the announcement of scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security was strengthened with police personnel frisking the visitors at major entry points on the Fort premises. Hand-held metal detectors were used to scan the visitors and their baggage before allowing them to enter the temple.

“All the visitors are being frisked at the entry and exit points around the temple and no one was allowed to loiter inside the Fort campus to avoid any untoward incident,” said a police officer.

“We want to send a message to the people that we are with them in ensuring safety and security of their life and property,” he also added.