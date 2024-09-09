GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Secure T.N. fishermen from Sri Lankan custody, revive Joint Working Group: Stalin to Union govt.

In his letter to Union Minister S. Jaishankar, Mr. Stalin referred to the arrest of 14 Indian fishermen from Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan authorities on September 7

Published - September 09, 2024 12:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

File photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar on Monday (September 9, 2024) requesting to ensure the release of all the fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody and to secure a waiver of the hefty penalty imposed on them.

He also urged the Centre to initiate measures to revive the India-Sri Lanka Joint Working Group on Fisheries.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin referred to the arrest of 14 Indian fishermen from Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan authorities on September 7.

As of September 7, a total of 350 fishermen and 49 fishing boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in 2024, the highest in the last six years, he pointed out. The Sri Lankan courts are also imposing hefty fines on the fishermen which are way beyond their means, he underlined.

Recalling his earlier communication, in which he contended that the arrests would inevitably lead to prolonged incarceration and resultant distress for the fishermen’s families, Mr. Stalin further requested the Union Minister to take immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of all the fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody.

“I also request your intervention to secure a waiver of the hefty penalty imposed on the fishermen and also to initiate measures to revive the Joint Working Group without any further delay,” said Mr. Stalin, who is on an official trip to the United States.

fishing industry / Tamil Nadu / India-Sri Lanka

