Secure release of T.N. fishermen in Sri Lankan custody, Stalin writes to Jaishankar

August 07, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday wrote to Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar requesting his intervention in securing the immediate release and repatriation of 19 Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan custody. The latest such incident saw the island nation’s navy arrest 10 fishermen from Akkaraipettai village in Nagapattinam on Sunday.

Flagging the matter of “great concern that profoundly affects the livelihoods of fishermen from Tamil Nadu”, Mr. Stalin said the frequent arrests of fishermen from the State while fishing in traditional waters had become an alarming issue.

Latest incident

In the most recent incident, 10 fishermen from Akkaraipettai village in Nagapattinam district and their boat were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan navy on charges of trespassing into its territorial waters while fishing near Mullaitivu late on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested fishermen have been identified as Selvakumar, Raja, Ganapathy, Illayaraja, Sai Siva, Ponnuraja, Mukesh, Aravind, Azhagu and Velu, all natives of Akkaraipettai. Coastal Security Group sources said the fishermen had ventured into the sea on a mechanised vessel from the Akkaraipettai fishing harbour on August 3.

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended 93 fishermen and 14 boats this year alone. During the past 30 days, 34 fishermen have been arrested in three separate incidents.

“The traditional waters have provided sustenance and livelihoods to generations of fishermen and their families. The seizure of boats and frequent arrests of fishermen have resulted in immense hardship and distress to the coastal communities,” Mr. Stalin said. A copy of the letter was shared with the media.

Mr. Stalin sought the Union Minister’s intervention to secure the immediate release and repatriation of 19 fishermen in the Sri Lankan custody. He also reiterated the need for pursuing diplomatic channels to find a lasting solution to this serious issue that touches the lives of thousands of families. “I am confident that your intervention and support will resolve this matter swiftly, providing much-needed relief to the affected fishermen and their families,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.