Secure release of arrested fishermen, O. Paneerselvam urges Centre

O. Panneerselvam referred to the two recent incidents in which fishermen from Nagapattinam were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 10 and on August 22

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 25, 2022 14:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

OPS further insisted the government initiate a diplomatic dialogue with Sri Lanka to immediately stop the recurrence of such incidents. File

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on August 25 wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar urging him to ensure the release of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu, presently in Sri Lankan custody.

In his letter to the Union Minister, Mr. Panneerselvam further insisted the government initiate a diplomatic dialogue with Sri Lanka to immediately stop the recurrence of such incidents of apprehending fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

The frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen were worrisome, he said and further pointed out that fishermen associations have flagged that they were only pursuing their livelihood, in areas they have been fishing in ‘all along."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Explained | The never-ending problem of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen

Mr. Panneerselvam referred to the two recent incidents in which fishermen from Nagapattinam were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 10 and on August 22. Expressing pain at these incidents, the former CM said it had become a "regular occurrence" in the past few months.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM urges Centre to secure release of fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

"It is very obvious that the intention of the Sri Lankan Navy is to infuse panic in the minds of the fishermen and thwart them from conducting fishing in their traditional waters," Mr. Panneerselvam contended.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app