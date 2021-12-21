Secure release of 68 fishermen, 75 boats from Sri Lanka: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges Centre

In his letter to Mr. Jaishankar, Mr. Stalin referred to the latest incident in which 13 fishermen were apprehended by the Coast Guard and taken to Mayilatti fishing harbour.

In the wake of third incident of apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on December 21 wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar seeking his urgent intervention to secure the release of 68 fishermen and 75 boats that are in the custody of Sri Lankan Navy and Coast Guard.

In his letter, which was handed over to Mr. Jaishankar by DMK MPs in New Delhi, Mr. Stalin referred to the latest incident in which 13 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were apprehended by the Coast Guard and taken to Mayilatti fishing harbour.

He recalled his previous letter to the Minister on Sunday, requesting that the Government of India must prevail upon the Sri Lankan government through diplomatic channels to put an end to the intimidatory tactics of the Sri Lankan Navy. “The alarming frequency at which these incidents of apprehension and attacks are happening warrants urgent attention. The lives and livelihoods of our fishermen must be protected when they fish in the traditional waters of Palk Bay,” he said.

“Yet again, there has been an incident of apprehension of fishermen, this time by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard,” Mr. Stalin pointed out.

Two mechanised fishing boats of Pudukottai district were apprehended by Sri Lankan Coast Guard and the 13 fishermen, who were on board have been taken to the Mayilatti fishing harbour.