Secularism is 'European concept not Bhartiya': Tamil Nadu Governor

During Emergency, ‘one insecure PM’, introduced secularism in the Constitution in order to appease some sections of people, the T.N. Governor alleged

Published - September 24, 2024 03:28 pm IST - Chennai

PTI
Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi. File

Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Secularism is a European concept evolved after a conflict between the church and the king whereas Bharat is a dharma-centric nation and therefore, it was not part of the Constitution, but added during the Emergency by "one insecure prime minister", Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has said.

A lot of frauds have been committed on the people of the country, and one of them was a wrong interpretation of secularism, he said addressing an event in Kanyakumari district on Sunday (September 22, 2024).

"What does secularism mean? Secularism is a European concept, secularism is not a Bharatiya concept," he said.

Attempts being made to create negative narrative about the country, says Tamil Nadu Governor

Decades later, during Emergency (1975-77), "one insecure Prime Minister," introduced secularism in the Constitution in order to appease some sections of people, the Governor alleged. Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister during the emergency.

He further said in Europe, secularism emerged as there was a fight between the church and the king and in order to end this conflict, which went on for a long time, this concept was evolved.

At the time of Independence, when the Constitution was being drafted, a discussion came up on secularism and the Constituent Assembly rejected it observing that Bharat is a dharma-centric country and there has been no conflict, similar to what was witnessed in Europe, Mr. Ravi claimed.

Citing the Constituent Assembly discussions, he said it was deliberated there that Bharat is a country of dharma. "How can there be a conflict with dharma? How can Bharat be away from dharma? it cannot be!" he said.

Hence, they said secularism was a European concept and let it be there, Mr. Ravi added.

In India, there was no need for secularism, they said and hence, it was not included in the Constitution, the governor asserted.

Published - September 24, 2024 03:28 pm IST

