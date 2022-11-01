Secular parties need common understanding at national level and realistic approach in States, says D. Raja

The primary objective of all secular democratic forces and regional and Left parties was to come together and put up a united fight against the BJP-RSS combine in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, said D. Raja, who was recently re-elected general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Addressing the media in Chennai on Monday, he said that at the national level, these political parties should have a common understanding about the need to defeat and dislodge the BJP from power. “In the States, electoral adjustments could be done on the basis of the balance of political forces. There should be mutual trust and accommodation among the parties, and they should have a realistic approach,” he said.

He said the Congress would also be a part of the arrangement.

Recalling the political discussion held during the CPI congress, he said the BJP government was pursuing disastrous policies that had plunged the country into a deep crisis. “The economy is in a shambles. Unemployment has reached an unprecedented level, and there is unrest among the youth,” he claimed.

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of allowing corporate houses to loot the country’s wealth and national assets, he said they were competing among themselves to emerge as the world’s super rich. He also expressed his happiness over the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as the President of Brazil. The entire Latin America was leaning towards the Left, with countries such as Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, Peru and Venezuela voting for pro-Left parties, he added.