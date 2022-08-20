Secular forces must unite to take on RSS, says Veeramani

‘It should not be allowed to gain a toehold in the State’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 20, 2022 00:48 IST

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said on Friday that the secular forces must be ready to stymie the RSS plans to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. He also alleged that the BJP and the RSS were trying to split the AIADMK into four factions.

In a statement, he said there were reports that the RSS was holding 1,500 ‘ shakha’ meetings daily across the State and 400 meetings monthly.

Citing a report, according to which RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale had said the RSS was planning to free temples in the State from the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Mr. Veeramani said all “secular forces” must unite to foil a threat to the State and prevent the RSS, “which creates divisions in society”, from gaining a foothold in the State.

He accused Governor R.N. Ravi of running a parallel government and BJP State president K. Annamalai of making unsubstantiated allegations every day through the media. “However, Tamil Nadu will not fall prey to these designs,” he said.

