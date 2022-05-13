Second unidirectional flyover at Medavakkam thrown open to public

Special Correspondent May 13, 2022 17:51 IST

It is expected to drastically reduce the travel time between Tambaram and Velachery

The convoy of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin taking the newly-opened Tambaram-Velachery flyover, said to be the longest in the city, at Medavakkam on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday inaugurated the 2.3-km three-lane unidirectional flyover at Medavakkam, the longest in Chennai, which will facilitate faster movement of vehicles from Tambaram to Velachery. The flyover is expected to decongest Medavakkam and help those commuting from Tambaram to Velachery cut down their travel time. This is the second unidirectional flyover in the area. A 1.5-km three-lane unidirectional flyover from Velachery to Tambaram was thrown open to the public a few months ago. Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, Minister for MSME T.M. Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, PWD Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, and Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh were present.



