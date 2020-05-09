Second train with migrant workers leaves for Ranchi

The second Shramik special train with 1,131 passengers left Kadpadi junction for Ranchi on Friday at 7.40 p.m.

The passengers were brought to the station by the district administration. The procedures, including identifying and bringing the people to Katpadi railway station, were handled by the revenue and health department officials and all health protocols were followed before the passengers boarded the train, an official said.

In the morning, the workers were issued tokens after their credentials were verified.

Revenue department officials provided the travel passes to them and health officials screened the workers. After these procedure they were allowed to board the vehicles to the railway station, said an official from District Collectorate.

Operating a train to Kolkata is being worked out and once the list is finalised, the date and time of the special train would be announced and the passengers enrolled would be intimated, he said.