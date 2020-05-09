Tamil Nadu

Second train with migrant workers leaves for Ranchi

The second Shramik special train with 1,131 passengers left Kadpadi junction for Ranchi on Friday at 7.40 p.m.

The passengers were brought to the station by the district administration. The procedures, including identifying and bringing the people to Katpadi railway station, were handled by the revenue and health department officials and all health protocols were followed before the passengers boarded the train, an official said.

In the morning, the workers were issued tokens after their credentials were verified.

Revenue department officials provided the travel passes to them and health officials screened the workers. After these procedure they were allowed to board the vehicles to the railway station, said an official from District Collectorate.

Operating a train to Kolkata is being worked out and once the list is finalised, the date and time of the special train would be announced and the passengers enrolled would be intimated, he said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 5:24:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/second-train-with-migrantworkers-leaves-for-ranchi/article31540204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY