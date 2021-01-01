Second round of MBBS, BDS counselling from Monday in TN

The second round of counselling for State quota seats in MBBS, BDS (medicine and dental) courses will begin on Monday, with the first day being devoted to candidates under the 7.5% government school students category.
For students under the general category, the seats will be allotted from January 5 to 7 and the re-allotment of seats for SCA, SC, ST category students would be conducted from January 7 to 10. Counselling for BDS seats in self-financing dental colleges will be held on January 10 and 11.The schedule for counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS programmes under the management quota will be held on January 12 and 13.
Last week, the National Medical Commission had appealed to the Supreme Court to extend the counselling schedule by a fortnight citing the delay caused by the lockdown due to COVID-19. Earlier, the deadline for admission was Dec 31. In 2020, NEET, the eligibility test for admission to undergraduate medical and dental programmes, had been delayed by several months for the same reason.
In many States, continuous lockdowns following the spread of the infection had prevented colleges from being reopened. As a result, the admission date for the 2020-21 batch has been delayed by several months.
