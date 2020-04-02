Second positive case of COVID-19 reported in Tiruvannamalai

As workers of Public Health Department have sanitised streets in the area covering 10 wards under Cheyyar municipality and several other villages under Anakavur block, Tiruvannamalai has reported a second positive case of coronavirus. A 43-year-old man, who was admitted in Cheyyar Government Hospital with the travel history to Nizamuddin Jamaat, was tested ‘positive’ on Wednesday.

District Collector K.S. Kandasamy instructed the officials for the efficient use of the materials to disinfect the areas and urged the workers and staff to create awareness among the public on the spread of novel coronavirus.

Sprayers loaded in fire fighting equipment, tractors, police vehicles were used to disinfect the village streets, while the personnel distributed pamphlets on the need for ‘Stay Home’ for 21 days.

They also urged the villagers to maintain personal distance between them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Kandasamy said that 34 people from the district have been identified as the attendees of the said Jamaat conference.