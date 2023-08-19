Second phase of T.N. BJP leader Annamalai’s yatra to commence from Sept. 3

August 19, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The second phase of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s yatra ‘En Mann En Makkal’ will commence from September 3 from Alangulam in Tenkasi district, party sources said.

The first phase of the yatra, which he started on July 28, is coming to an end on Tuesday. According to S. Amar Prasad Reddy, the joint coordinator of the yatra, the State president would have covered 41 assembly constituencies when the first phase comes to an end.

The second phase will cover constituencies in Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, the Nilgiris, and Coimbatore districts. It will come to an end on September 27 in Singanallur constituency in Coimbatore district.