Second phase of rejuvenation of Pinji lake in Ranipet commences

January 31, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - RANIPET

After years of neglect, the Pinji lake on the outskirts of Ranipet town will soon get a new lease of life as the workers in the Ranipet municipality commenced the second phase of the rejuvenation work of the waterbody on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Collector S. Valarmathi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi launched the second phase of the initiative in the industrial town. The work will be done at a cost of ₹2 crore with technical support from the Environmentalist Foundation of India (EFI), a Chennai-based NGO.

Construction of the compound wall, tiled walkers’ path around the lake, seating arrangements for visitors, lighting facilities, landscape and greenery forms part of the second phase of the rejuvenation, which will be completed in six months.

A small playground will also be set up near the lake. The entire area will be fenced to prevent children from falling into the lake. “Unlike Vellore and Arakkonam, which have a few recreational spots, Ranipet is dotted with industries. Once finished, the lake will become a leisure spot for residents in the town,” said Sujatha Vinoth, Chairperson, Ranipet municipality.

Spread over 26 acres, the lake is a perennial waterbody with continuous flow of excess water from the neighbouring Thandalam lake, which is fed by Poonai river, a tributary of Palar.

It was during his visit to Ranipet to inaugurate the new Collectorate on June 30, 2022 that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected the lake. Two months later, the first phase of rejuvenation of the lake was started at a cost of ₹45 crore under the ‘Namakku Naame’ Scheme. Desilting, deepening and removal of garbage in the lake have been done. Embankments of the lake were also strengthened.

Saplings were also planted around the lake. Water channels and drains were cleaned to allow excess rainwater to get discharged into the lake from the town. It also helps to prevent inundation of the town during monsoon.

Steps have also been taken to prevent dumping of garbage into the lake, officials said.