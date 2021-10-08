Second phase of local body polls today

VILLUPURAM

08 October 2021 23:51 IST

They will be held at panchayat unions in Villupuram, Kallakurichi

The second phase of rural local body polls will be held at six panchayat unions in Villupuram and five in Kallakurichi district on Saturday.

On Friday, poll-related materials were transported to the respective polling stations in the two districts amid tight security. According to police sources, more than 4,000 police personnel, including Additional Deputy Superintendents of Police, DSPs and Inspectors, had been deployed in the two districts.

Villupuram District Collector D. Mohan reviewed the arrangements at Koliyanur panchayat union. According to officials, 1,379 polling stations have been set up and 6,29,228 voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

In Kallakurichi district, the elections will be held in five unions and 5,010 candidates will contest for 1,584 posts. As many as 849 polling booths would be under CCTV surveillance.

In Cuddalore district, elections would be held for the posts of five panchayat union ward members, nine village panchayat presidents and 12 village panchayat ward members.