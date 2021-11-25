Second phase of counselling for engineering admissions to be held

The process will be conducted under single-window system

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee will conduct the second phase of counselling to fill vacancies in engineering seats under the single-window system.

The Higher Education Department issued a government order on Thursday to this effect. The G.O. says the Directorate of Technical Education had suggested the move after analysing vacant seats in engineering seats in the past seven years.

The TNEA coordination committee, which had been constituted earlier this year, had suggested that the vacant seats arising out of students either not joining their allotted seats or discontinuing after joining in the college, be filled through another phase of counselling after completion of scheduled counselling.

The second phase could be held after providing “a reasonable time to pool the vacancies in colleges” and counselling could be conducted for those students registered and admitted, the coordinating committee said. In 2003, the State government authorised the TNEA to conduct counselling, wherein all colleges surrendered certain number of seats to the general pool. Vacant seats returned to the colleges could be filled within seven days from the last day of TNEA counselling. Until 2017, counselling was an in-person process held in Anna University. In the academic year 2018-19 online application submission was introduced. Earlier this year, the government constituted a coordination committee to conduct online counselling for the academic year 2020-21.

According to Higher Education Department officials, Anna University has 425 seats vacant. An official said: “The current vacant seats will be filled by allowing already admitted students to upgrade to better colleges and courses based on their rank.” The details of schedule would be announced shortly, the official added.

As per the revised academic calendar, start classes for first years must start from November 30.