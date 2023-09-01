ADVERTISEMENT

Second phase of Annamalai’s yatra to start on September 4

September 01, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s “En Mann En Makkal” yatra will commence on September 4, Monday, a day later than earlier announced.

The first phase of the yatra, which was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rameshwaram on July 28, came to an end on August 22. Mr. Annamalai covered 41 Assembly constituencies in the Southern district in the first phase.

He will commence the second phase from Alangulam in Tenkasi district and end it on September 28 at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district. While the yatra spanned over 25 days, the schedule released by the party showed that there will be six break days in between.

Meets freedom fighter

Meanwhile, Mr. Annamalai and BJP’s national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu P. Sudhakar Reddy and met with Natesa Nayakkar, a freedom fighter, in Ninakarai village in Chengalpattu district as part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh (My soil my country)” programme launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. They felicitated the freedom fighter and collected soil from the village as part of the programme. The soil will be used in the garden to be created near the National War Memorial in Delhi.

