HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second phase of Annamalai’s yatra to start on September 4

September 01, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The second phase of Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai’s “En Mann En Makkal” yatra will commence on September 4, Monday, a day later than earlier announced.

The first phase of the yatra, which was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rameshwaram on July 28, came to an end on August 22. Mr. Annamalai covered 41 Assembly constituencies in the Southern district in the first phase.

He will commence the second phase from Alangulam in Tenkasi district and end it on September 28 at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore district. While the yatra spanned over 25 days, the schedule released by the party showed that there will be six break days in between.

Meets freedom fighter

Meanwhile, Mr. Annamalai and BJP’s national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu P. Sudhakar Reddy and met with Natesa Nayakkar, a freedom fighter, in Ninakarai village in Chengalpattu district as part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh (My soil my country)” programme launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday. They felicitated the freedom fighter and collected soil from the village as part of the programme. The soil will be used in the garden to be created near the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.