Second flood warning issued as water level in Mullaperiyar dam touches 141 feet

Farmers in the region have said that authorities must not deviate from the Supreme Court’s directions on water storage, and that Ramanathapuram district too, must get its share of water for irrigation from the reservoir

With the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam reaching 141 feet (permissible level 142 ft), the Public Works Department (PWD) authorities in Thekkadi have issued a second flood warning on Thursday.

Farmers in the region are hoping that as per the Supreme Court directive, the PWD authorities would store up to 142 ft in the Mullaperiyar dam now.

Meanwhile, the five southern district farmers’ federation joint secretary, Ranjit Kumar said on Thursday, that the authorities should not deviate from the apex court directive under any circumstances and store water in such a way that Ramanathapuram district (one of the five districts) also got its due share of water for irrigation from the reservoir.

Holiday declared

Following heavy rain in Theni and neighbouring Dindigul district, the Collectors have declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the two districts on Thursday.

In Theni district, the downpour was heavy and widespread since Wednesday evening. Rain recorded at Aranmanai Pudur: 60.4 mm, Thekkadi: 19.6, Periyar dam: 15.6, Bodinayakkanur: 37.2, Gudalur: 71.4, Manjalar: 78, Uthamapalayam: 52.7 and Veerapandi 68 mm rainfall.

At Vaigai dam, the storage level was 69.42 feet (maximum level 71 ft) with an inflow of 3,294 cusecs and discharge of 4,420 cusecs.

Kodaikanal ghat section cleared of trees

Photo: Special Arrangement

Dindigul District Collector S. Visakan told The Hindu that vehicular movement on the Kodaikanal-Thandikudi Thadiyankudisai ghat section was cleared at 1 p.m. after the highways authorities removed trees, which had fallen after a heavy downpour.

At upper Kodaikanal, many residents complained about disruption of electricity following rain. However, the municipal authorities said that work was being carried out on a war-footing since Thursday morning, after the rain stopped.