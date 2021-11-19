Second flood warning issued as level rises at Mullaperiyar

IDUKKI, 13/01/2011: A view of Mullaperiyar Dam on Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at Kumily, near Idukki. Photo: H. Vibhu

THENI

19 November 2021 00:44 IST

Water level reaches 141 feet

With the water level at the Mullaperiyar dam reaching 141 feet (the permissible level is 142 feet), Public Works Department (PWD) authorities in Thekkadi issued the second flood warning on Thursday at 5.30 a.m.

Following heavy rain in Theni and Dindigul districts, the Collectors — K.V. Muralidharan and S. Visakan — declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the two districts on Thursday.

In Theni district, the downpour has been heavy and widespread since Wednesday evening. Aranmanai Pudur recorded 60.4 mm; Thekkadi 19.6 mm; Periyar dam 15.6 mm; Bodinayakkanur 37.2 mm; Gudalur 71.4 mm; Manjalar 78 mm; Uthamapalayam 52.7 mm, and Veerapandi 68 mm of rainfall. The storage level of the Vaigai dam stood at 69.42 feet (maximum level is 71 feet), with an inflow of 3294 cusecs and discharge of 4420 cusecs. Farmers hope that PWD authorities store water up to 142 feet in the Mullaperiyar dam, as per the Supreme Court’s directive.

Meanwhile, the five southern district farmers’ federation joint secretary Ranjit Kumar said on Thursday that authorities should not deviate from the apex court’s directive under any circumstances, and must store water in a way that Ramanathapuram district (one of the five districts) gets its due share of water for irrigation from the reservoir.