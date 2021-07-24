Second edition of TANSEED to be launched

CHENNAI

24 July 2021 00:59 IST

It looks to support up to 20 start ups with a seed grant of ₹10 lakh each

The Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission, branded ‘StartupTN’, has planned to launch the second edition of the Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Grant Fund to support up to 20 start ups with a seed grant of ₹10 lakh each during July-September 2021.

Start ups, registered under Startup India and with StartupTN, can send in applications through the online portal www.startuptn.in from July 23, and the last date for submissions is August 20. For details, visit www.startuptn.in

