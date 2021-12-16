Tamil Nadu

SEC reviews local body poll preparation

State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar on Wednesday chaired a video conference with officials to review steps being taken towards conducting urban local body polls, in line with an order of the Supreme Court.

The selection of counting centres, uploading of details about polling officers online, selection of centres for training officials and the stock of polling material were discussed.

SEC Secretary E. Sundaravalli; Greater Chennai Corporation Deputy Commissioner Vishu Mahajan; principal election officer G. Dhanalakshmi; principal election officer K.A. Subramoniam; legal adviser K. Venkatesan, and Assistant Commissioner (Election) A.K. Sree Sampathkumar were present.


