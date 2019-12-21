SEC releases final list for local body polls

Tamil Nadu Election Commission has declared that in the final list, 2,31,890 candidates will be contesting in the rural local body elections on December 27 and 30.

According to a release, 3,02,994 nominations were received to contest for 91,975 posts — village panchayat ward member, panchayat president, union ward and district ward member posts — in 27 districts across the State. After scrutiny, 3,643 papers were rejected, 48,891 withdrew their nominations and candidates were declared elected unopposed for 18,570 posts.

The statement said for 76,746 village panchayat ward member posts, 2,09,847 nominations were received.

Of this 1,994 were rejected, 18,818 were withdrawn and candidates were declared elected unopposed in 18,137 posts. A total of 1,70,898 candidates will contest the elections.

Meanwhile, 54,757 nominations were received for 9,624 village panchayat president posts.

Of this, 753 were rejected, 17,983 were withdrawn and candidates were declared elected unopposed for 410 posts.

Finally, 35,611 persons will contest in the village panchayat president category.

A total of 34,398 nominations were received for 5,090 panchayat union ward member posts.

Out of this, 787 were rejected, 10,812 were withdrawn and candidates were declared elected unopposed in 23 posts.

Now, 22,776 candidates will contest for 5,067 panchayat union ward member posts.

The release added that 3,992 nominations were received for 515 district ward member posts.

After 109 rejections and 1,278 nominations being withdrawn, 2,605 candidates will contest for the 515 district ward member posts.