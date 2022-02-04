SEC issues additional safety guidelines

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 00:47 IST

Processions, rallies and road shows will not be allowed till February 11

In view of the COVID-19 situation The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has issued additional instructions to ensure safety during the urban local bodies elections scheduled for February 19.

In a press release, it said processions and rallies of parties or candidates or any group involved in the elections would not be allowed till February 11. All road shows and bicycle and motorcycle processions would also be prohibited.

Thereafter, the State Election Commission will issue instructions, factoring in the situation.

On the basis of adherence to the safety guidelines, it will reconsider its decision on rallies.

Designated places

Parties or candidates may hold meetings at designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 persons, or 50% of the capacity of the venue, or fewer. It is the duty of the District Electoral Officer to locate the place and notify the candidates of it.

A maximum of 500 persons will be allowed at indoor meetings, or 50% of the capacity of the venue.

The State Election Commission will allow an increase in the number of those seeking votes door to door to 20, excluding security guards.

All parties, candidates, voters and members of the public must follow all safety regulations and guidelines during the campaign. All other restrictions and guidelines issued for the conduct of the elections earlier will remain in force, the release said. It urged all concerned to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.