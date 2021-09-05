Tamil Nadu

SEC convenes meet on rural local body polls

The State Election Commission has convened a meeting of recognised parties in the State on Monday to discuss the upcoming rural local body polls in the nine newly-bifurcated districts.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had directed the Commission to hold the elections by September 15.

The SEC released the electoral rolls for the nine districts on August 31. According to the data, Chengalpattu, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Tirupattur, Vellore and Villupuram have 76,59,720 voters.


