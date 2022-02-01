Seats to be finalised soon, says K.S. Alagiri

Chennai

01 February 2022 00:07 IST

The Congress expects finalisation of the seat-sharing agreement with the DMK in a day or two for the upcoming urban local bodies polls on February 19, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said. Mr. Alagiri said the final round of talks between the two parties was over and that the district teams of both the DMK and the Congress have reached a seat-sharing pact.

