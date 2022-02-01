The Congress expects finalisation of the seat-sharing agreement with the DMK in a day or two for the upcoming urban local bodies polls on February 19, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said. Mr. Alagiri said the final round of talks between the two parties was over and that the district teams of both the DMK and the Congress have reached a seat-sharing pact.
Seats to be finalised soon, says K.S. Alagiri
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
February 01, 2022 00:07 IST
Special Correspondent
Chennai,
February 01, 2022 00:07 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Feb 1, 2022 12:07:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/seats-to-be-finalised-soon-says-ks-alagiri/article38355472.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story