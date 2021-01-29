Season’s first Olive Ridley nests sighted on Cuddalore coast

The Cuddalore Forest Range has recorded this season’s first sighting of Olive Ridley nests at Sothikuppam coast near here.
The Forest Department, with the help of volunteers, have collected around 400 eggs from three nesting sites and shifted them to a hatchery in Devanampattinam.
Led by Cuddalore Forest Ranger Abdul Hamid, a team of Forest guards and volunteers collected 131 eggs from the first nest at Sothikuppam on January 13. The team also found 269 eggs from two other nests over the last one week and kept them at a temporary hatchery for safe hatching.
Classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Olive Ridleys visit the coast from January to March to lay eggs.
Last year, the Forest Department managed to collect nearly 3,200 eggs with the help of volunteers from Puducherry-based Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation (IBF).
According to a Forest Department official, the turtles listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 visit the shore from 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. during the nesting season.
“Predation of nests by feral dogs and people and incidental killing while being entangled in fishing nets or being hit by the propeller of a fishing boat, are the main reasons for deaths in recent years,” Mr. Hamid said. “The Department has now been reaching out to the fishing communities on the Cuddalore coastline to create awareness among people about collecting and protecting the turtle eggs till they are hatched,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath