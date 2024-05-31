ADVERTISEMENT

Searing heat grips parts of T.N., a few places to experience rain

Updated - June 01, 2024 02:19 am IST

Published - May 31, 2024 11:24 pm IST - Chennai

Residents and commuters of Chennai continue to experience sweltering heat with Meenambakkam recording 41.5°C and Nungambakkam recording 40.2°C

The Hindu Bureau

Motorists protect themselves from scorching heat in Vellore, which recorded the highest temperature in Tamil Nadu with 43.7°C on May 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

While several places in the State continued to reel under the heat wave, a few places like Tiruttani, Meenambakkam and Vellore witnessed temperatures soaring well above 40°C.

While Vellore recorded the highest temperature in the State with 43.7°C, Tiruttani recorded the second highest temperature with 42.5°C.

Residents and commuters of Chennai continue to experience sweltering heat with Meenambakkam recording 41.5°C and Nungambakkam recording 40.2°C on Friday.

Meteorological department said that maximum temperatures were about 2-3°C above normal in some places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. A few other districts, which touched the 40°C mark, include Erode and Thanjavur. North coastal areas and plains in interior areas of south Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal had temperatures in the range of 37-40°C.

While some of the districts suffer from heat, there are some which are in for good rain in the next 48 hours. The department said that the Nilgiris, ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Dharmapuri, Salem and Erode may experience heavy rain.

