Search for MDT 23 continues

UDHAGAMANDALAM

11 October 2021 00:40 IST

The search for the tiger, MDT 23, continued in the Nilgiris for the 16th day on Sunday.

Camera traps placed in the location where the tiger was believed to be hiding were checked in the morning.

Images of two tigers were captured, but neither was that of MDT 23. Camera traps placed near a cow that was killed by a tiger along Moyar Road were also checked, but the tiger that made the kill did not return to the spot.

Forest Department officials said teams were sent to the location where MDT 23 had last killed a human to ensure that people and cattle did not enter the forest areas.

Samples of hair from the cow that was killed on Moyar Road as well as those found in the area have been sent for testing. The officials said the search would continue on Monday.