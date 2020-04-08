Search for cancer care appliances ends on a sweet note

A cancer survivor’s desperate search for urostomy bags and other critical appliances in the midst of the lockdown has ended on a positive note.

For the past six years, these appliances have been on the monthly shopping list of Nilakanta Siva, a resident of Thanjavur and a survivor of bladder cancer, and other patients in the region. Urostomy bags are needed for the collection of the body waste of patients after surgery.

“These appliances are not available locally, and have to be purchased from Chennai, which serves as a hub. The lockdown had left us in a fix, as logistics was proving to be a challenge. I tried different avenues like mailing various government officials and approaching parcel service providers. But nothing worked,” said Mr. Siva, who has authored the book ‘When Thoughts Invade the Cancer Conqueror’ with his wife.

Finally, a social media post brought him much-needed support. Aided by the goodwill of a few individuals and the intervention of IAS officers in Chennai, the consignment reached Thanjavur in 12 hours, earlier this month.

S. Marimuthu, president of the Indian Medical Association, Thanjavur branch, had already sent a letter to the authorities concerned, underscoring the importance of the medical appliances.

The issue gained momentum when T. Prabhushankar, an IAS officer in Chennai, took it up.

Much-needed respite

“Realising the gravity of the situation, he connected us to the authorities in the Greater Chennai Corporation who issue vehicle passes for essential service providers. The consignment took supplies to 12 patients in various places, including Dindigul, Tiruchi and Kumbakonam,” Mr. Siva said. It was picked up by a volunteer, K. Gopinath of Virugambakkam, and transported to Thanjavur, he added. The consignment brought in essential supplies for two months.

“I just chanced upon the [social media] post, checked its authenticity and connected them (the patients) to the Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), Greater Chennai Corporation. Most of us ignore forwards on social media platforms. But this case is an example of a genuine call for help,” Mr. Prabhushankar said.