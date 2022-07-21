Seal removed from AIADMK headquarters, keys handed over to Edappadi Palaniswami’s camp

Madras High Court issued an order in this regard on July 20

Revenue officials removed the seal at the AIADMK headquarters in Chennai on July 21, 2022 after the Madras High Court directed the State government to handover the keys to the party’s interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami a day ago | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The AIADMK head office in Royapettah, which was sealed by revenue authorities on July 11 following violence, was unlocked on Thursday and its keys were handed over to the camp led by interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami following the direction of the Madras High Court.

Minutes before 11 a.m., Tahsildar (Mylapore), T. Jagajivan Ram, handed over the keys to P. Mahalingam, manager of the headquarters, in the presence of former Law Minister and Villupuram district secretary, C.Ve. Shanmugam. Earlier, the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) (South)/Sub Divisional Magistrate, South Chennai, K. Sai Vardini, issued an order based on the High Court’s ruling.

On Wednesday, the High Court held that Mr. Palaniswami was entitled to take possession of the party headquarters.

On July 11, the party’s head office was sealed as a result of the proceedings initiated by the RDO under Sections 145(1) and 146 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C.) which were, in turn, sequel to a clash between the supporters of Mr. Palaniswami and the deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam.