Sea level rise will adversely affect Pichavaram, Muthupet mangroves: study

A recent study warns that rising sea levels could result in the loss of thousands of hectares of mangrove cover in Tamil Nadu’s Pichavaram and Muthupet regions, significantly increasing the vulnerability of the coastline.

According to projections, up to 2,382 hectares of mangrove forest in the Muthupet region and 413 hectares in Pichavaram could be submerged by 2100 due to sea level rise, especially under the worst-case, high emissions scenario. This substantial loss of mangrove habitat would not only exacerbate the impacts of storm surges and flooding but also release millions of tons of stored carbon into the atmosphere, worsening the climate crisis.

The research, conducted by Pankaj Singha from the School of Public Policy, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, along with researchers from other institutions, used the InVEST-CV model to assess coastal vulnerability in Tamil Nadu’s sensitive coastal areas.

Published in Progress in Disaster Science, the study notes how mangrove ecosystems, crucial for protecting the coast, help buffer against coastal hazards by reducing wave energy and providing habitat for local wildlife and communities. The authors also found that the ongoing degradation of mangrove habitats, driven by over-exploitation and development, threatens both environmental and socio-economic stability in these regions.

In addition to the risk of inundation, the study estimates that the loss of these coastal forests would result in the release of 2.24 Tg (teragram) of carbon from the Muthupet and Pichavaram regions, contributing to climate change. This could have disastrous consequences for local communities who rely on these ecosystems for their livelihoods through fishing, aquaculture, and tourism.

The study calls for ecosystem-based disaster risk reduction strategies to protect these valuable habitats and improve coastal resilience. Mangrove restoration and conservation are crucial steps to safeguarding the coast, preventing future damages from storms and rising seas, and supporting the livelihoods of vulnerable communities in the face of growing climate risks, it says.

