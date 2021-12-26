Sea cucumber seized

RAMANATHAPURAM

Forest Department officials attached to Mandapam Wildlife Range in Ramanathapuram district have seized 150 kg of sea cucumber and arrested one A. Realdhin in this connection.

The officials found the sea cucumber in 12 gunny bags kept in a van on Mandapam north seashore. Acting on a tip-off, a joint patrol team, headed by Mandapam Forest Range Officer G. Venkatesh and comprising Forest guards and local police personnel, checked the van used by the accused and found the sea cucumber in it. The accused was booked for wildlife crime.