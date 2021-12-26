Tamil Nadu

Sea cucumber seized

Forest Department officials attached to Mandapam Wildlife Range in Ramanathapuram district have seized 150 kg of sea cucumber and arrested one A. Realdhin in this connection.

The officials found the sea cucumber in 12 gunny bags kept in a van on Mandapam north seashore. Acting on a tip-off, a joint patrol team, headed by Mandapam Forest Range Officer G. Venkatesh and comprising Forest guards and local police personnel, checked the van used by the accused and found the sea cucumber in it. The accused was booked for wildlife crime.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2021 8:36:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sea-cucumber-seized-mandapam-ramanathapuram/article38043520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY