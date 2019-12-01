SDRF personnel deputed to seven districts to tackle rain-related calamities: Minister

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deputed to seven districts across the State in view of the heavy rains, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar said in Chennai on Sunday.

SDRF personnel have been sent to Chennai city, Kanniyakumari, the Nilgiris, Kancheepuram, Dindigul and Nagapattinam districts.

Four temporary shelters have been set up in Cuddalore district, where over 800 persons have been housed, while two such shelters were set up in Tirunelveli district. Those staying in the shelters at Thoothukudi district returned home, he said.

Authorities of various State government authorities across Tamil Nadu are prepared to handle any situation in view of the heavy rains predicted, he said.

While 12 districts across the State received more than average rainfall, four received below average rainfall, the Minister said.

The officials were focusing on low-lying areas and water stagnating areas, he said and added that people living in those areas should go to the shelters for safety.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is expected to chair a meeting at the Secretariat on Monday morning to review the preparations made in view of the rain forecast.