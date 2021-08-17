SDPI leader removes post on Taliban

SDPI’s State secretary Umar Farook on Monday clarified on social media that he did not support Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

In a social media post, which has since been deleted, Mr. Farook had said that the word Taliban was not a disgusting word and that it simply means “student”. He reportedly congratulated them.

This post was widely circulated on social media to paint him as though he supported the Islamic fundamentalist organisation.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Farook said that he regretted the post and that he was misunderstood. “I posted the translation of the word, Taliban, in Tamil yesterday (on Sunday). The post has been understood as though I support the Taliban. This is completely wrong. Also, the party’s position on issues related to other countries will be spelt out by the national leadership of the party. After this was pointed out to me by the State leadership, I have removed the post.”