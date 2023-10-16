ADVERTISEMENT

SDATN lists eligibility criteria for applying for govt. posts under sports quota

October 16, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sportspersons, who secured medals in international and national competitions and tournaments on or after January 1, 2018 would be considered as eligible for employment under the 3% sports quota reservation in the State, the Sports Development Authority Of Tamil Nadu (SDATN) said on Monday.

An official release from the SDATN, sportspersons fulfilling all the minimum educational qualification criteria prescribed for the post and with the maximum age limit upto 40 years could apply for benefitting under the sports quota.

As per the above guidelines, the applicants must be a native of Tamil Nadu for getting employment under the 3% Sports Quota. Candidates could apply through www.sdat.tn.gov.in. or submit at the SDATN Head Office, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Periyamet, Chennai-3 on or before October 31, 2023 by 5 pm.

Among all the levels of competitions, only senior level competitions are eligible for consideration, the release by SDATN Member Secretary said.

