HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SDATN lists eligibility criteria for applying for govt. posts under sports quota

October 16, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sportspersons, who secured medals in international and national competitions and tournaments on or after January 1, 2018 would be considered as eligible for employment under the 3% sports quota reservation in the State, the Sports Development Authority Of Tamil Nadu (SDATN) said on Monday.

An official release from the SDATN, sportspersons fulfilling all the minimum educational qualification criteria prescribed for the post and with the maximum age limit upto 40 years could apply for benefitting under the sports quota.

As per the above guidelines, the applicants must be a native of Tamil Nadu for getting employment under the 3% Sports Quota. Candidates could apply through www.sdat.tn.gov.in. or submit at the SDATN Head Office, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Periyamet, Chennai-3 on or before October 31, 2023 by 5 pm.

Among all the levels of competitions, only senior level competitions are eligible for consideration, the release by SDATN Member Secretary said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.