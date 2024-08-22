GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SC/ST commission urges govt. to ensure equal access to public utilities for all

Updated - August 22, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 07:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has urged the State government to ensure that there is no discrimination against any group in educational institutions and graveyards, and that every community has equal access to State government offices, hospitals and schools, which should be situated at a convenient distance from their place of dwelling.

In a press release, the commission said that it had been 100 years since the renowned political icon, Rettaimalai Srinivasan, presented a draft law giving Scheduled Caste people the right to access public spaces freely.

“Despite a 100 years having passed since the law was adopted, Adi Dravidars living in rural areas continue to face issues in public spaces such as schools, hospitals, panchayat council buildings and graveyards even today,” the release said, and detailed the issues faced by 2,000 Adi Dravidars living in Musaravakkam Colony in Kancheepuram district.

The Adi Dravidars had to travel more than 1.5 km to access the primary health centre, veterinary hospital, school, Panchayat Council building, library and State government offices, as Musaravakkam had been administratively divided into ‘A’ and ‘AA’, with Adi Dravidars attached to ‘A’ and being forced to go to areas populated by caste Hindus to access the Village Administrative Officer’s office.

Officials of the SC/ST commission visited the area and found that schools, government offices and hospitals were indeed situated 1.5 km away from where the Adi Dravidars were residing.

The commission also found that they were facing discrimination in accessing government offices, and urged that such premises be built in their place of residence.

