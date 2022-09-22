SC/ST commission seeks report on caste labelling of bicycles

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 22, 2022 19:52 IST

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of a report published by TheHindu on the labelling of bicycles meant for students with caste categories in Krishnagiri district.

The commission has sought a response from the Krishnagiri Chief Educational Officer and the headmistress of the school where the event was held, by October 20. The incident occurred at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thogarapalli in Mathur near Pochampalli last week.

Students were spotted with bicycles on which caste categories of BC/MBC/SC were written in chalk. The bicycles labelled ‘SC’, which were relatively few in number, were parked at the tail-end of the line.

