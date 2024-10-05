GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC/ST Commission issues advisory against using ‘Kuravan’

Published - October 05, 2024 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has issued an advisory against using the term ‘Kuravan/Kurathi Attam’ in cultural festivals.

It has advised against using ‘Kura’ as a prefix or suffix, and ‘Kuravan/Kurathi Attam’, as they were being used to disrespect those tribal communities. ‘Kuravan’ is a part of the Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu, and ‘Kuravar’ and ‘Malaikkuravar’, the Scheduled Tribes.

The Commission also recommended the Tamil Nadu government to ban songs that use the term ‘Kuravan’.

Published - October 05, 2024 12:03 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.