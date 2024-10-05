SC/ST Commission issues advisory against using ‘Kuravan’

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has issued an advisory against using the term ‘Kuravan/Kurathi Attam’ in cultural festivals.

It has advised against using ‘Kura’ as a prefix or suffix, and ‘Kuravan/Kurathi Attam’, as they were being used to disrespect those tribal communities. ‘Kuravan’ is a part of the Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu, and ‘Kuravar’ and ‘Malaikkuravar’, the Scheduled Tribes.

The Commission also recommended the Tamil Nadu government to ban songs that use the term ‘Kuravan’.