SC/ST Commission asks govt. not to use the term ‘Chandala’

Published - July 15, 2024 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has issued an advisory to the State government to avoid employing the term ‘Chandala’, and has recommended that those who use it be booked under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“In recent times, this word is being used in public places and on social media to insult others. So, the Commission is issuing an advisory against using the word ‘Chandala’ either to insult others or as a joke or on the political stage,” an official release from the Commission said.

‘Chandala’ is listed in Code No. 48 in the List of Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu. According to the lexicon of the University of Madras, it means “low, degraded man, a villain, a sinner, a person of the degraded caste and born of a Brahmin woman and a Sudra father”. It is also used to refer to a murderer.

