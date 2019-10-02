SC/ST Act: VCK hails reversal of court ruling

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to recall an order of a two-judge Bench that diluted the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention Of Atrocities) Act.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the Supreme Court’s order reversing its earlier decision to allow the accused to get anticipatory bail and to remove the clause of compulsory arrest was a result of widespread protests organised by Dalit parties and outfits across the country.

“As a result of the protests, the Centre had to file a curative petition in the Supreme Court,” he said.