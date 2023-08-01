SCSP funds allocated to Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam to ensure SCs are not left out: T.N. government

August 01, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday clarified that the sum of ₹1,540 crore from the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP), included in the total allocation of ₹7,000 crore for the implementation of Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Rights Grant for Women) during 2023-24, “could be spent only for the Scheduled Castes” beneficiaries.

Acknowledging the allocation of ₹1,540 crore from the SCSP in the overall allocation of ₹7,000 crore for the implementation of the scheme during 2023-24, a press release from the State government contended: “Funds have been earmarked separately in the total allocation to ensure the Scheduled Castes are not left out in the scheme and that the benefits of the scheme reached them.”

It also pointed out that the allocation of funds to the SCSP, which was ₹13,680 crore during the Tamil Nadu Budget 2020-21, was increased to ₹17,076 crore during 2023-24. Recalling an announcement in the Assembly that a legislation would be enacted to ensure efficient spending from the SCSP, the release said consultations in this regard were being undertaken with all stakeholders. “A special section would be created in the Finance Department to monitor the spending of SCSP.”

The clarification came against the backdrop of media reports about the National Commission for Scheduled Castes issuing a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a complaint alleging diversion of funds for the scheme.

The official release said the funds allocated under the SCSP could be spent exclusively for the intended beneficiaries and it was being followed by the Union and State governments. “The Union government has been allocating funds this way for important schemes, which are being implemented with fund share from the Union government”, it said.

For instance, in the Union Budget, of the total allocation of ₹60,000 crore for the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, ₹10,500 crore was for the Scheduled Castes.; the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (₹1,296 crore in the total ₹6,634 crore), the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) (₹4,162 crore in the total ₹25,103 crore), the Education for All scheme (₹7,535 crore in the total ₹37,453 crore), the National Health Mission (₹4,518 crore in the total ₹22,095 crore) and the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) (₹1,355 crore in the total ₹7,192 crore).

The Tamil Nadu government “has been following the practice of allocation” in the implementation of various schemes, such as the Muvalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Pudhumai Penn Scheme, Dr. Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme, free distribution of dhoti and saree scheme, among others, it said.

Palaniswami takes exception

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Monday took exception to the reported “diversion” of funds, meant for the Special Component Plan (SCP) for Scheduled Castes (SC), to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam.

Contending that the row had exposed “duplicity” of the ruling party on the issue of welfare for the SCs, he called for correcting the position.