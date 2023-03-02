SCs should unite against BJP, individual differences can wait: Kharge

March 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

Members of the civil society discussed various issues related to issues faced by the Dalit community such as lack of effective implementation of SC/ST sub-plan across the country, similar lack of implementation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, improving representation of SC/ST, OBCs and minorities in the party with the Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Chennai on Thursday.

The select group of activists, who were part of the meeting, expressed concern about lack of proper implementation of SC/ST subplan and how states have not implemented many of marquee laws passed by the Congress such as prohibition of manual scavenging and Panchayati Raj Act in letter and spirit.

Writer Shalin Maria Lawrence, who was present, said, “We urged that the Congress should take up Dalit issues in Tamil Nadu and speak about it. There was also a suggestion that Congress must reject the New Educational Policy, push for SC/ST appointments in faculty in Central institutes.”

While Mr. Kharge reiterated that the Congress is continuously working to protect the rights of the Dalits and other marginalised sections of the society and improve their livelihood, he also reportedly said that Scheduled Castes must show unity against the BJP first before addressing individual issues within the community.

AICC SC department Chairman, Rajesh Lilothia, said that Mr. Kharge reiterated Dalits are the original inhabitants of India.

“Congress President Kharge agreed that National Education Policy is against the very idea of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Indian Constitution. He also reiterated Dalits are the original inhabitants of this country,” he said.

Mr. Kharge was accompanied by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai, TNCC vice-president A. Gopanna, TNCC SC wing head, M.P. Ranjan Kumar.